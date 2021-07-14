AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

