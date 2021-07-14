Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ASB stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $226,028.18. Insiders have sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,774,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

