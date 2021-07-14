AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

