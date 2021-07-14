Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Position Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of ATH opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.94.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

