Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. 6,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,644. Athene has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Athene will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

