Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given a $10.34 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a $10.34 target price on Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.34.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Atos has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.