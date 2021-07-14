AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) Insider Justin J. Noznesky Sells 4,119 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00.

Shares of NYSE ATRC traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,141. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $84.43.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.