Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Mobile (JG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.