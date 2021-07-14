Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ASTVF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.