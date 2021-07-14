Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.44%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

