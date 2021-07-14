AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.43. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$47.55, with a volume of 56,630 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.83.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.