Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $203.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $204.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.