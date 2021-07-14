Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson Sells 2,428 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.91. 1,022,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $204.84.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.