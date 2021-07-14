Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Avangrid has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.