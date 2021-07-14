Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Avangrid has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.
