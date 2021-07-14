Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Avient alerts:

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 376,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.