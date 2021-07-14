Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.