AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) CEO Sells $419,200.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $419,200.00.

AXTI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,035. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

