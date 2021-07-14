AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) CEO Sells $419,200.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $419,200.00.
AXTI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,035. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.84.
About AXT
