B. Riley Raises Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $77.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

