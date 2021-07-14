Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 924,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

