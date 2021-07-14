Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $184.80 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.