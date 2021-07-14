Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.42 (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 238.74 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile
