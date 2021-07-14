Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.42 (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 238.74 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70.

Get Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust alerts:

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.