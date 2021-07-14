BakeryToken Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (BAKE)

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One BakeryToken coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00005759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BakeryToken has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $514.83 million and $72.95 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 277,237,400 coins and its circulating supply is 272,503,969 coins. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

