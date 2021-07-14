Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Up 3.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 311,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,909,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 771,307 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,633,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 492,829 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

