BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Gap Down to $27.67

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $27.01. BancorpSouth Bank shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 2,442 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

