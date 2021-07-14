Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 603,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.69. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%. Analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,519 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 438,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

