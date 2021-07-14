Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.77

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.86.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

