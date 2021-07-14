Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

