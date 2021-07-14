Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 33,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

