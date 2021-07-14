Bank of Montreal Can Has $279,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CorVel were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $205,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,409,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,360,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,574 shares of company stock worth $8,042,926. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRVL opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.81. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

