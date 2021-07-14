Bank of Montreal Can Has $298,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE BHE opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $963.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

