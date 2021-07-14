Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,249 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $51,811,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

