Bank of Montreal Can Sells 265,966 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

