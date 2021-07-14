Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,855 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

