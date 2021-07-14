Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.75 million, a PE ratio of -146.84 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.