Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 453,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

IVR stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $835.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

