Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNIY. began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKNIY stock remained flat at $$4.91 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.