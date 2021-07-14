Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

