Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €123.69 ($145.52).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €111.24 ($130.87) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.30.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.