Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €200.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €197.64 ($232.51).

SAE stock opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -114.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

