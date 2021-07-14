Barclays Initiates Coverage on Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $68.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 713.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Axonics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,036,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

