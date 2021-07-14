Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of RadNet worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

RadNet stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.