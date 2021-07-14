Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.68. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

