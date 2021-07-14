Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 628.6% in June

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 628.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,523,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Basanite stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

