Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 628.6% in June

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 628.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,523,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Basanite stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.12.
Basanite Company Profile
