BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0070

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $35.28 million and $2.75 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.00856942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005350 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

