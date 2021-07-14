BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KSA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 3,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,971. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63.

