BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,515 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.5% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,058 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

