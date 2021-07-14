BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $20.55 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,797 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

