BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $563,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 13,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

