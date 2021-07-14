BCJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $25.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,572.48. 34,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,226. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,394.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,561.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

