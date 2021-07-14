BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.02. The stock had a trading volume of 369,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,500. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.39.

